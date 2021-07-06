OSWEGO – William J. Shurtliff III, 67, of Oswego, New York, died July 4, 2021.

Born in Oswego, New York, he was the son of the late William J. Shurtliff Jr. and Ruth (Horr).

Bill worked in the Grocery Business for many years and retired from Tops Oswego Supermarket as the Assistant Manager of the Dairy Frozen Department.

Bill leaves behind his children, William J. (Jaya) Shurtliff IV of Central Square and Elizabeth (Harry) Gagnon of Oswego, also surviving is the mother of his children Linda Baldwin and four grandchildren Sara Shurtliff of Philadelphia PA, Zachary Shurtliff of Oswego, Archer Shurtliff of Syracuse, and Emily Shurtliff of Oswego; two sisters Christine (Wayne) Dennison and their son Michael of Oswego and Virginia (Shaun) Monaghan and their children Harold, Damian, and Lily of Utica.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a service to follow at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. Burial will be held in Peck’s Cemetery, Scriba.

Arrangements are under the care of Nelson Funeral Home.

