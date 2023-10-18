Oswego – William “Scrap Metal” C. Buske, Jr., 69, of Oswego passed on October 17, 2023.

Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late William C. Sr. and Muriel (Stevens) Buske.

Billy was a graduate of Oswego High School. He worked in the Nuclear Power Industry, most recently for Constellation Energy as a Nuclear Power Technician.

Billy was known for his great work ethic. He was a dedicated friend and family man who loved spending time with all those he loved. He had a kind, caring, and sweet disposition and would do anything for anyone in need. He was also a huge NY Giants and Yankee’s fan. Billy was always the life of the party and so much fun to be around. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Billy is survived by his son Chad Buske (Kate), his brothers David (Sue) Buske Sr., and Duane (Manya) Buske, and his sisters Carolyn Buske and Alice Buske. He also leaves behind two adored grandchildren Danny Buske and Ben Laverne, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on October 21, 2023, at St. Mary’s Church and Shrine. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

