OSWEGO – William T. Ware, 81, of Oswego, New York, passed away on September 23, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Edward and Marjorie (Youngs) Ware.

William was a graduate of Mexico Academy. He was a proud veteran, having served in the United States Army from 1959-1962. Bill worked for Nestle in Fulton, New York, and then as a mechanic for Anheuser Busch in Baldwinsville, New York. He was an animal lover and especially loved his dogs, Amy and Chase.

Bill is survived by his great nephew and loving caretaker Sam (Jill) Cali and their girls Paityn and Skylar of Oswego, his niece Bonnie Cali of Oswego, and nephews Doug (Chris) Ware of Colorado, Dave (Debbie) Ware of Syracuse and Michael (Cindy) Ware of Martville.

In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his brothers Edward, George, and David Ware, and his sister Mary Jo Dolbear.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 10 a.m. in Fairdale Cemetery, Hannibal, where Military Honors will be rendered. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

