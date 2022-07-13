GRANBY – Aimee Marie Hilliard, 56, of Granby died Sunday July 10, 2022 in University Hospital after a strong-fought battle with her illness. Aimee was born in Niagara Falls, NY the daughter of the late John and Dolores (Tryon) D’Angelo.

Aimee moved from Niagara Falls to Granby 13 years ago. She received her under graduate degree and her master’s degree in education from Canisius College, Buffalo NY. Aimee worked for New York State Department of Labor in Fulton as a Labor Service Representative until August 2021.

She was a past member of the American Zoo Keepers Association and a communicant of St. Mary’s Church in Baldwinsville. Aimee enjoyed tending to her bird feeders and watching the birds, as well as gardening. Her husband and their precious children were the absolute most important part of her life.

Aimee is survived by her husband of 25 years William Hilliard II of Granby, and their children William Hilliard III of Granby, Emilie Hilliard of Granby, and her brother Jay D’Angelo of Niagara Falls. Celebration of Life will be private. The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home Inc. located at 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton.

