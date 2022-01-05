SCRIBA, NY – Alfred “Al” Williams Jr., 68 of Scriba, New York, died Monday January 3, 2022, at the Oswego Hospital, after a brief illness.

He was born in Cortland, New York, the son of the late Alfred and Dorothy Williams Sr. Al was a mechanic and school for 15 years with the Moravia School District, and seven years with Union Spring Central School District, and after coming out of retirement drove bus for the Oswego City School District. He was a 23 year volunteer with the Locke Fire Department where he assisted with extinguishing many fires, and helping people to safety.

He was an outdoors man enjoying fishing, hunting, traveling, and tinkering with small engines, which he shared this special time with his wife and children. He enjoyed going to the Fulton Christian Fellowship Church, participating in the choir, fellowship after the services, monthly men’s breakfast, he truly Loved the Lord, and sharing his faith.

Al leaves behind his wife of 12 years Gretchen Williams of Scriba, and his children Linda Williams of Dryden, Amy (Bill) JaQuith of Oswegatchie, Brian Williams Jr., of Moravia, April (TJ) Bergman of Moravia, stepdaughter Cheyenne Welch of Oswego.

He is survived by his siblings Robert Williams, of Moravia, Richard (Mea Jo) of Moravia, Patricia Nichols of Jamestown, Carol Goyette of Florida. In addition, he also has 14 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Al was predeceased by two sons Danial Williams, and Alfred Williams III.

Services will be private. The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th. Oswego.

