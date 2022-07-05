FULTON – Alice McGarry Hart, 85, of Fulton, New York, passed Friday, July 1, 2022 at St. Luke Health Service, Oswego, New York.

Alice was born on Long Island, New York, on October 26, 1936, to the late Vincent and Alice McGarry. She was the oldest of three sisters. She became a teacher after graduating from SUNY Oneonta. Alice taught in Utica, New York, where she met her husband Brayton Hart. They were married in 1965 and moved to Oriskany, New York, where she lived for most of her life and raised her three children.

Alice enjoyed many things in life including walking, riding her bike, running and anything outdoors. She was an avid Yankee fan knowing the players statistics and watched all their games for over 50 years. She always made sure she had a scanner in her home, so she knew when there was an emergency in the area. She often went to calls and helped those injured in accidents.

Alice also attended countless high school sports events. She loved to sew and being an accomplished seamstress, she would create complicated and delicate items while also lovingly making her children’s clothes when they were young. Alice grew up on a pig farm and she was a strong independent woman who taught her children to be the same an to believe that they could do anything they set their minds to which could even include arm-wrestling matches which she almost always won! She was proud of all her children and grandchildren. She was not one to sugar-coat anything which was often amusing for others to watch.

Alice was pre-deceased by her husband Brayton Hart in 2011 and her sister Mary Jane in 2017. She will be “Forever in Our Heart,” to her family.

Alice is survived by her children: Beth (Alan) Warren of Summerfield, NC; Jane Lamie of Fulton, NY; Vincent (Jennifer) Hart of Broomfield, CO; her sister Lois; her grandchildren: Brittany Lamie of Fulton, NY; Johnna Lamie of Palermo, NY; Riley Hart of Broomfield, CO; Kyra Hart of Broomfield, CO; her great grandson Graham and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no Funeral Service. Burial will be private. In memory of Alice donations may be made to a charity of your choice. The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc. 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, NY.

