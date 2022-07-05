FULTON – Anthony S. Cira Sr., 85, of Fulton, New York, died Monday July 4, 2022 in Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, New York.

Mr. Cira was born in Syracuse the son of the late Anthony and Eleanor (Nason) Cira. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War as a Technical Sergeant, and retired after 20 years of service, after dedicated and honorable service.

Mr. Cira was predeceased by his first wife Geraldine “Beanie” Cira, his daughter Geraldine Cira, and brother Paul Cira.

Mr. Cira is survived by his wife of 48 years Carol Cira of Fulton, children Anthony (Cheri) Cira of NC, Raymond (Elaine) Murray of Fulton, and Rose (Chuck Robbins) Ogden of Oswego. He is also survived by his brother Ralph (Ann) Nason of TX, and several grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Calling hours will be Saturday July 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sugar Funeral Home 224 W. 2nd. St. S. Fulton, NY.

