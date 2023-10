OSWEGO – Ashton James Smith, infant son of Krystal Smith, of Oswego, New York, died September 4, 2021 in the Oswego Hospital.

In addition to his mother, he was survived by his grandmother Tammy Goodson of Oswego, and great-grandmother Karen Campbell of Fabius, NY, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services were private. The arrangements were in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 W. 4th. St. Oswego.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...