Beverly Ouellette

FULTON – Beverly (Daily) Ouellette, 89, of Fulton, New York, formerly of Gardner, Massachusetts, passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022.

She was born in Keene, New Hampshire, on January 21, 1933, daughter of the late William and Florence (Allen) Daily and was a graduate of Keene High School.

She had lived in Fulton, New York, for the last seven years after moving from Gardner. Mrs. Ouellette had worked at Simplex Time Recorder for many years as an administrative secretary for Edward G. Watkins. Beverly spent summers and winters in Maine before moving there permanently in 1994. She enjoyed the ocean and walking on the beach. Beverly also liked to camp in Wells, and shopping with her children and antiquing with her late husband.

Mrs. Ouellette was pre-deceased by her husband Francis A. Ouellette Sr., in 2013 and by her sister: Sandra Rhoades.

She is survived by her 5 children: Alfred Perry of Fulton, NY, Michael Perry Skiffington of Marlborough, NH; Francis A. (Cheryle) Ouellette Jr., of East Templeton, MA; Lisa (Gary) Griffin of Gardner, MA; and Kelly (fiancé: Scott Belliveau) Smith of East Templeton, MA; four grandchildren: Krystle Ouellette of Gardner, MA; Zachary Wojdak of Winchendon, MA; Angela Wojdak of East Templeton, MA; and Chelsea Smith of No. Berwick, ME.

Funeral services were held Friday, February 25, 2022, in Massachusetts Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, Winchendon. The Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home, Winchendon, MA had care of arrangements in MA and the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton had care of the local arrangements.

