OSWEGO – Brigitte Heckmann, 91, of Oswego, died Friday, June 3, 2022 in Seneca Hill Manor. Mrs. Heckmann was born in Bad Kreuznach, Germany, but moved to Cleveland, Ohio in 1956 where she lived most of her life. She came to Oswego five years ago to live near her daughter.

Mrs. Heckmann is survived by her children Marion (Rainer) Lohr, Charles (Marsha) Leonhart, and Judith Leonhart. In addition, she is survived by six grandchildren, several great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

Funeral services were private. The arrangements were in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, Oswego.

