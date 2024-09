OSWEGO – Graveside services for C. Theresa Vescio, 93, of Oswego, New York, who died February 3, 2022 in Seneca Hill Manor, will be Friday April 29, 2022 at 11:15 a.m., in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton, New York.

The arrangements are in care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 W. 4th. St. Oswego.

