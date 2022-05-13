FULTON – Carol Anna Catherman, 57, of Fulton, New York, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022 at Oswego Hospital, Oswego, New York, after a long illness.

Carol was born in Syracuse, New York, and she has been a resident of Fulton for 21 years. Carol retired as an Apparel Associate from Walmart, Fulton after 21 years of service.

She was a caring and kind-hearted woman who loved sharing Christmas joy with everyone. Her family recalls how she never thought twice about taking a name off the giving tree even when funds could be tight. Carol tried to make people feel special through sharing her baking with those in the family and many others who may not have had any family.

She was pre-deceased by her father Clifford Hopkins.

Mrs. Catherman is survived by her husband of 38 years: Christopher Catherman of Fulton, their children: Michael Catherman, Crystal (Shane) Myers, Lisa (Shawn Guile) Catherman, Connie (Robert) Bryan and Travis Catherman all of Fulton, NY; her mother Carol Lee Hopkins of Canastota, NY; her siblings: Janet Hopkins of Canastota, NY and Clifford (Tracy) Hopkins of N. Syracuse, NY; 9 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Calling Hours will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 17 at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, NY. Burial will be conducted privately. There will be no funeral service.

