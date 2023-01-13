SCRIBA – Carol G. Jenkins, 90; of Hammondsport, NY passed away peacefully early Thursday evening, January 5, 2023, at her daughter Judith’s home. She was born in Queens, NY to the late Charles and Matilda (Fleckinstein) Guthy.

She has been a resident of Hammondsport, NY for most of her life until moving to Scriba, NY during the pandemic to be closer to family.

Mrs. Jenkins worked as the Hammondsport Village Clerk for 17 years and she was also employed as a Legal Secretary with Attorney William S. Decker, Hammondsport, NY.

Mrs. Jenkins was a faithful member of the “Girls Club” of Hammondsport, NY. This is a group of women of who attended school together and met every month in a social manner and forged wonderful and lasting friendships for over 70 years.

Mrs. Jenkins was pre-deceased by her husband James A. Jenkins in 1982. She is survived by her 4 children: Judith Cass of Oswego, James C. (Wanda) Jenkins of NC, Christopher Jenkins of Hammondsport, NY and Robert (Jennifer) Jenkins of Hammondsport, NY.

Mrs. Jenkins is also survived by her beloved grandchildren: Melissa (Jihad) Karriem, Aaron Cass, Megan Cass, Stephen (Stamatina) Cass, Jeffrey (Angela) Cass, James C. Jenkins, Joshua Jenkins, Robin Jenkins and Josie Jenkins and 8 great grandchildren: Alex, Mason (Alana,) Jayden, Zachary, William, Holden, Benjamin and Emilia.

Funeral Service’s will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 21 at Hall Newman Center, SUNY Oswego where a mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. John Canorro. Burial will be conducted Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 11 a.m. in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Hammondsport, NY. There will be no calling hours.

The Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 W. 2nd St., Oswego, NY has care of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Glenn H. Curtiss Museum, Hammondsport Fire Dept. or the Hammondsport Volunteer Ambulance.

