FULTON – Carol L. Ford, 72, of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at St. Luke Health Services, Oswego, New York.

Carol was born July 9, 1949 in Fulton to Francis “Fritz” and the late Clara “Tudy” (Waugh) Ford.

She is also survived by her brother Robert F. Ford of Fair Haven, New York, nephew Michael F. Ford and niece Lindsay (Ford) Wahrendorf, her great nephews: Brandon and Tanner Demling, and great niece Caitlin Whitney; all of whom Carol helped raise with loving patience from infancy.

All Carol’s nieces and nephews adored her large heart and boisterous laughs. Carol may have spent her life unable to speak, but she never struggled to get her point across. Tudy, Fritz, Robert and Carol all flourished because of one another and Carol lived many decades longer than had been projected due to her tenacity, relationships, countless visits from her parents and family and the loving care she received through the years.

Carol loved purses and she had a collection that put Birkin to shame. She also loved money especially 1-dollar bills, but she also liked to share them in birthday cards. Carol enjoyed traveling and had visited Niagara Falls, Santa’s Workshop and Hershey Park many times. While Carol’s brain never grew her heart far out shadowed any deficit. She smiled often and had a wonderful life lived alongside her “Rocks—” her Mom-Tudy and Dad-Fritz. She will be truly missed by her family and friends.

Carol’s family would like to thank the staff at St. Luke’s for their many years of loving care and patience (especially with Fritz’s loyal devotion of twice daily trips to visit.)

Calling Hours will be conducted from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton.

Funeral Service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Mozeliak officiating. Burial will be held in Mt. Adnah Cemetery.

Masks will be required for the unvaccinated in adherence with the CDC Guidelines.

