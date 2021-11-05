FULTON – Carolyn M. Sturgis, 80, of Fulton, New York, died Wednesday evening at St. Joseph Hospital, Syracuse, New York.

Mrs. Sturgis was born in Dexterville, New York, the daughter of the late Arthur and Helen (VanderHaden) Sturgis. She had been a lifelong resident of Fulton. Mrs. Sturgis was a bus driver for the Fulton Consolidated Schools for 26 years were she watched over and transported children safely to and from school. She enjoyed mentoring girls as a Girl Scout Leader.

Mrs. Sturgis predeceased by her husband David Sturgis Sr. in 2013.

She is survived by her loving children Terry (Stanley) Perkins of Fulton; Douglas (Colleen) Sturgis of Fulton; David Sturgis Jr. of Fulton; Daniel (Jennifer) Sturgis of Rochester. Mrs. Sturgis is also survived by her eleven beloved grandchildren, and her sister Charlotte Sereno of Minetto.

Graveside services will be in Minetto Cemetery. The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar Funeral Home Inc. 224 w. 2nd. St. S. Fulton.

