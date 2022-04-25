FULTON – Columbia (Runeare) Manitta, 96, of Fulton, New York, died peacefully with her daughter at her side on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Mrs. Manitta, more commonly known as, “Chickie,” was born on February 15, 1926, in Fulton. She was the loving daughter of the late Guissepe Bonafaccio Tranquil and Catherine Runeare and grew up alongside her 12 siblings, Genevieve, Carcido, Joseph, Patsy, Bova Anthony, Barbara, Theresa, Doris, Linda, Cecilia, Vick, and Mary.

In 1957, Mrs. Manitta married Philip A. Manitta in Fulton, where they raised two daughters, Phyllis, and Annette. “Chickie” was a loving and spiritual woman who spent time caring for her family, supporting the family business, cooking and baking. She also loved reading, writing, playing tennis, ping pong and card games (pitch). She had a strong faithful foundation and brought forth joy and peace to her loved ones and those around her.

Mrs. Manitta is survived by her daughters, Phyllis (David) Hutchinson of Philadelphia, PA; and Annette (Martin) Bargabos of Canastota, NY.

She was also a devoted figure in the lives of her three granddaughters: Rachel, Celia, and Ella.

Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, April 28 at Holy Trinity Church, Fulton where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. John Canorro. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton. There will be no calling hours.

The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.

The family requests that facial masks please be worn to the service.

