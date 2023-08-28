David A. Sterio

OSWEGO, NY – David Allan Sterio, 63, of Oswego, NY passed unexpectedly at his home Friday, August 25. He was born, raised and remained a lifetime resident of Oswego.

David was a graduate of Oswego High School and received his Bachelor of Music Education/Performance from Ithaca College. He was a parishioner at Saint Joseph’s Church. He was a member of the IBEW Local #43; member and current president of the Musicians’ Union of Oswego County Local #267-441; member of the Oswego City Band (since a middle school student and under the direction of Weldon “Slim” Gross); and member of Stan Gosek’s Jazz Band, where he played lead saxophone and clarinet. He was presently a member of the Oswego Town Board.

David was active in his mentor/father’s swing band, Nick Sterio & his Orchestra, performing at venues for decades across Central New York. David was presently the project manager for Knapp Electric in Auburn; formerly the Town of Oswego Highway Superintendent; was a journeyman electrician with Knapp Electric and others; and taught in the Oswego City School District, and later became the first Ralph M. Faust Theater Manager at the Oswego High School.

David was passionate about his time spent with his cherished family and friends, including their conversations about music and daily events, or participating in activities and concerts together. He was also an avid fan of his grandchildren’s activities in school, sports and personal endeavors. He was a jokester and took pride in making people laugh; was a handyman for everyone when asked and needed; and cherished his Volkswagon “Bug” rides and time spent with his wife, Jill.

David was pre-deceased by his father Nicolino “Nick” Sterio. David is survived by his wife of 30 years Jill Sterio of Oswego; his mother Adele Sterio of Oswego; sister Judy Sterio of New York City; two step children, Shane Stepien of Minetto; and Shelby Stepien of Oswego; and four grandchildren: Spencer Stepien, Addison Stepien, Jameson Stepien and Connor Stepien. He is also survived by his faithful companion and beloved cat Jagger.

Calling Hours will be held Wednesday, August 30 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 West Fourth Street, Oswego. The Funeral Service will be held Thursday, August 31 at 10:00 a.m.at Christ the Good Shepherd at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 240 West First Street, Oswego, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. John Canorro. Burial will be held privately.

Contributions may be made to the Musicians’ Union of Oswego County, PO Box 28, Mexico, New York 13114.

