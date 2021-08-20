SYRACUSE, NY – David C. Coppola, 66, of Syracuse, New York, died Wednesday at Crouse Hospital after a long illness.

David was born in Rome, New York, the son of the late Frank and Rosemary (Carroll) Coppola. He retired as branch manager of the Utica Off Track Betting, where he enjoyed talking to and meeting people. David like to travel to racetracks where he would watch horse racing and dog racing.

He is survived by his daughter Diana Coppola of Rochester, his brother James (Vicky) Coppola of Fulton, niece Lynn (Steve) VanHorn of Fulton, and nephews Brandon (Amanda Murdie) Coppola of Syracuse, and Christopher Orr of Michigan.

Funeral services and burial will be private. The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar Funeral Home Inc. Fulton.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...