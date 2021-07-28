OSWEGO COUNTY – David “Spunk” Crouch, 59, of Clearwater, FL., passed away unexpectedly on Saturday in Ballston Spa, NY.

David was born in Oswego, NY on December 13, 1961. He spent his childhood in Oswego before settling in Clearwater, Florida and intermittently in Fulton, NY with his wife and family. David was a longstanding and proud member of the Boilermakers Local #5 Zone 175 and Painters Local #38 District #4. He enjoyed the opportunity to work at Universal Studios, Walt Disney World and to travel to many jobs during his 35+ years as a union worker.

Although, he was a hard worker and good provider to his family Spunk’s life truly revolved around his family. David’s greatest joy was spending time with his wife, children and beloved grandchildren. Together they created wonderful memories of time spent at the beach, Disney and vacationing to several fantastic places.

These memories will forever be cherished in the hearts of his family and David will be dearly missed by his wife of 37 years: Mary Beth Crouch, their 2 children: Sarah Elizabeth (Dale) Darr, and Michael Kevin (Christina) Crouch all of Clearwater, FL; his mother Betty Crouch, 4 siblings: Michael (Carla) Crouch, Brenda Walker, Wendy Crouch, Beth Laffen and 4 grandchildren: Sophia Michelle Crouch, Dale “Trey” Darr III, Theodore David Crouch, and Delilah Grace Darr.

He is additionally survived by several loyal and loving in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and countless friends.

David was pre-deceased by his father Harold Crouch. A Memorial Service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, Fulton with Rev. Shawn Porter officiating.

Burial will be conducted privately. Calling Hours will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton. In adherence with the CDC and NYS masks for the unvaccinated are requested.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...