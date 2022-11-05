OSWEGO – Debra L. Mulcahey, 63, of Oswego died Thursday November 3, 2022 in St. Joseph Hospital, after a long illness. Debra was the daughter of the late Merle and Suzanne (Merritt) Pitcher.

Debra was a loving stay at home mom, where she enjoyed caring and nurturing her children and grandchildren. Debra was predeceased by her husband David Mulcahey.

She is survived by her loving family David Mulcahey of Oswego, Kevin Mulcahey of Oswego, Melissa (Daniel) Jenner of Oswego, and her six brothers. She also leaves behind her precious grandchildren Tyler Mulcahey, Nathan Wallace, Adriana Jenner, Sophia Jenner, and her great grandson Edwin Mulcahey.

Private burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery. The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 W. 4th. St. Oswego.

