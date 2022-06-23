OSWEGO – Dominic J. Clavelli, 91, of Oswego, New York, passed away peacefully at Oswego Hospital, Oswego after a short illness.

He was born in Fulton, New York, to the late Vito and Mary (Ferro) Clavelli. Dominic has been a resident of Oswego for most of his life. Mr. Clavelli was a United States Korean War Veteran having retired from the Marine Corp. in 1990 after 24 years of service. During his service he was stationed on the U.S.S. Midway Aircraft Carrier and retired as a Staff Sergeant.

He was past employed with Stone and Webster/CSEA Local #0913 as an Inspector at the Steam Station, Oswego; and a Special Deputy in the Oswego County Sheriff Department for 10 years. Dominic also worked with the City of Oswego West Side Sewage Treatment Plant where he worked as a Maintenance Mechanic from 1982 until retirement.

Then in the early 1990’s Dominic chose to return to Oswego State University to complete his degree. In 1995, he graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Industrial Arts.

Mr. Clavelli was a volunteer with the Volney VFD for 10+ years, the American Legion and V.F.W. Dominic loved to play softball, bowl and volunteer within the community.

Mr. Clavelli was pre-deceased by his siblings: infant brother Joseph Clavelli, Anthony Clavelli, Frank Clavelli, Connie Grosvent, Patricia Elkin and Mary Jane McGraw; his two grandsons: Ronald D. Martin and Jeffrey T. Martin.

Dominic is survived by his wife Rita (Taber) Clavelli of Oswego, his children: Deborah Smith of Baldwinsville, NY; Dale Clavelli of FL, Donna (Ron) Martin of FL, Dennis (Karen) Clavelli of Oswego; his 8 grandchildren: Rebecca Martin, Crystal DeStefano, Melody Williams, Alyssa Clavelli, Drew Clavelli, Michael Martin, Brian Martin, and Jeremy Serow, his Aunt Ann Lalik and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews including those he was especially close: Jack Williams, Isaac Kerns and Noah Water.

Funeral Services will be held Monday 9 a.m. in the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home Inc., 147 W. 4th St., Oswego with Rev. John Canorro officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Oswego.

Calling hours will be conducted 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th St., Oswego, NY 13126.

Donations may be made to Matthew House 43 Metcalf Drive, Auburn, NY 13021.

