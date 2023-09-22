FULTON, NY – Doris O. Reinhardt, 80; of Fulton, NY is now at peace having passed away Sunday, September 17 at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse after a long illness. She was born in Pittston, PA and has been a resident of Fulton for the past nine years.

Mrs. Reinhardt was past employed as a payroll clerk with Crucible Steel, Solvay, NY. She loved to crochet and share her beautiful blankets and items with family and friends. After her retirement, Mrs. Reinhardt enjoyed doing crossword puzzles. She is described as a wonderful homemaker and the glue that held the family together. Doris loved being a wife and mother and cherished her time spent with the family.

She was pre-deceased by her parents: Louis and Amelia (Petrillo) Oliver, and her siblings: Rose and Phyllis. Mrs. Reinhardt is survived by her husband of 58 years: Gerald Reinhardt of Fulton, NY; and their children: David (Tammy) Reinhardt of Fulton, NY; Lisa Overbaugh of North Syracuse, NY; three grandchildren: Matt, Amanda and Alexandria; two great grandchildren: Rosalynn and Peyton and several nieces and nephews.

Calling Hours will be held 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. Monday at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton. Burial with a Graveside Service will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton, NY.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...