GRANBY, NY – Dorothy M. Vickery, 79, of Granby, New York, passed at Crouse Hospital Sunday, December 19 after enduring a long illness.

Mrs. Vickery was born on the Akwesasne Reservation, to the late Louis and Mamie (Lazore) Tarbell. She was raised and attending school on the Akwesasne Reservation. After her Dad’s passing she and her family moved in 1956 to Syracuse, NY where at the age of 16 she met the love of her life Charles Vickery. They lived their lives together as best friends and then husband and wife ever since.

Dorothy was described as a beautiful woman both inside and out who was most proud of her Mohawk/Akwesasne heritage. She loved children and devoted her life to helping care and raise her children and an additional 23 children over the years. Many of these children have chosen to keep in contact even after they grew into adulthood showing the bond that she forged with them in their youth. Dorothy enjoyed being outside and doing any activity that could be accomplished outdoors especially tending to her flower gardens. She and her husband use to bowl for several years together and they also loved to travel with their extended family.

Dorothy is survived by her husband of 60 years Charles Vickery of Granby, NY; their 6 children: Gerald Vickery of Granby, NY; Diana Vickery of Fulton, William Vickery of Granby, NY; Christine (Todd) Bower of Lysander, NY; Angela (Marty) VanBuren of Oswego, NY; Charles Vickery III of Fulton, NY and Cari Raymond of Baldwinsville, NY; her siblings: Verna (John) Hobson of Syracuse, NY; Hannah Miranda of OH; and Richard (Louise) Cook of Hogansburg, NY; 15 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and extended family.

There will be calling hours and a funeral service held privately at Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton with Deacon Nick Alvaro officiating. Burial will be conducted privately. In adherence with NYS Mandates face masks will be required.

