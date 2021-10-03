FULTON – Edward M. Rennie, 95, formerly of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully at The Grand Rehabilitation Center, Ilion, New York.

He was born in Methuen, MA to the late John T. Hilda (Armstead) Rennie. He was a resident of Fulton for most of his life. Mr. Rennie was a United States Veteran having served in the Marine Corp during WWII. He was retired from Jefferson Smurfit Co., Fulton after several years of service. Mr. Rennie was a past member of the Merton Kemp Marine Corp League.

He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting and fishing.

He was pre-deceased by his son Edward A. Rennie.

Mr. Rennie is survived by his children: Susan (Steven) Casey of Ilion, NY and Richard Rennie of TX, and 3 grandchildren: Timothy Rennie of TX, Jennifer Casey of Schuyler, NY; Kelly Castello of Waterville, NY.

A Graveside Service with Burial will be held Tuesday 12:30 p.m. at Fairdale Cemetery with Rev. Linda Harris officiating. Military Honors will be bestowed by the U.S. Marine Corp Honor Guard.

Calling Hours will be conducted 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, NY.

The Family would like to sincerely thank the staff at The Grand for their utmost compassionate care for Edward.

The unvaccinated are asked to be masked in adherence with CDC guidelines.

