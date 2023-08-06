FULTON – Edwin L. Munger Sr., 91, of Fulton died Wednesday August 2, 2023 at home with his family by his side.

Mr. Munger was born in Phoenix, NY the son of the late Luman and Ethel (Elliot) Munger. Mr. Munger served in the United States Army, 7th division of the 8th army infantry during the Korean War from 1949 until 1952. Mr. Munger has enjoyed his retirement traveling both International and National, with his wife Jean.

He is survived by his wife Jean M. Munger of Fulton, and their children Jacquelyn (Carole Leonard) Munger of Fulton; Edwin (Darryl) Munger Jr., of Fulton; Terri (George) Morrison of OH; Patricia Kimball of Fulton, and Eric Munger of Clinton, NY. Mr. Munger is also survived by his eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and his sisters Pearl Pontante of Volney, Sharon Warne of Oswego, and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Munger is predeceased by his siblings Doris McCollum, Pauline Potocnak, Luman “Sonny” Munger Jr., Gordon “Cork” Munger, Robert Munger, and Larry Munger.

Calling hours will be Saturday, August 12, 2023 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc. 224 W. 2nd. St., Fulton.

A Celebration of Life will be held privately by his family. Burial will be in Mt Adnah Cemetery.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...