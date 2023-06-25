OSWEGO – Elizabeth “Betty” Reynolds, 93, of Oswego, died Thursday, June 22, 2023, at St. Luke Health Services.

Mrs. Reynolds was born in Oswego the daughter of the late George and Lillian (Stacy) Schulz. Mrs. Reynolds retired as a secretary and teacher’s aide from Mexico Academy School District. She served on the New Haven Board of Elections, Town Councilman, and the Home Bureau. She was a lifelong member St. Peter’s Church, Oswego.

She was predeceased by her husband James A. Reynolds in 2016. Mrs. Reynolds is survived by her children James M. “Jimbo” (Katherine) Reynolds of Las Vegas, and Thomas (Karen) Reynolds of Oswego.

She is also survived by her grandchildren Caitlin (Craig) Gilkey, James (Karisa) Reynolds, Caroline (Rhiannon) Reynolds, and her great-grandchildren Charlotte, Mira and Carleigh. Funeral services will be Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 10:00 AM in St. Peter’s Church Oswego.

The calling hours will be Saturday from 9:30 to 10:00 prior to the Mass. Burial will be in Oswego Town Rural Cemetery.

The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th St. Oswego, NY.

