Elizabeth Joyce Phillips

OSWEGO, NY – Elizabeth “Betty” Joyce Phillips, 69, of Oswego died Tuesday September 5, 2023 at St. Joseph Hospital, Syracuse. She was born in Oswego the daughter of the late Robert and Louise (Bellardini) Joyce.

Betty worked for many years in healthcare as a CNA at Loretto Nursing Home, and Morningstar, Oswego. She always enjoyed crocheting, knitting, reading, Sleeping Beauty, going on cruises, and she was a whiz with electronics.

Betty is survived by her loving children Patience Boswell of Canton, Stephen (Jessica) Phillips of Hamilton, and Lisa (Keith) Hibbert of Oswego, Step Daughter Staci (Nicolas) Formaggia. She is also survived by her four grandchildren whom she loved spending time with Jeremy Carroll, Cameron Boswell, Nathaniel Hibbert, Aubrey Boswell and her sister Cheryl Joyce, of Oswego. She was predeceased by her longtime love James Rebeor, brother Richard Joyce, and family members Frederick Phillips and Ivy Boswell.

Calling Hours will be held Saturday September 16th from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th St., Oswego, NY followed by a 2:00 p.m. funeral service with Deacon Nick Alvaro officiating.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...