OSWEGO – October 27, 2023, Fred Sharkey, 59; of Oswego passed away Friday, October 27, 2023 at home surrounded by his family after enduring a long illness.

He was born in Oswego, NY to the late Earl and Barbara (Hill) Sharkey. Fred was a resident of the Town of Oswego for most of his life.

He retired from SUNY Oswego having worked in the HVAC Department for 32 years. Fred loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed the outdoors and as a hiker Fred had wonderful experiences and memories of hiking many mountains and high peaks. Fred also liked attending and cheering on his nieces and nephews during their hockey and soccer games.

He is survived by his wife of Laurie Sharkey of Oswego, Kristina (Cassie Malone) Sharkey of Oswego, and Ashley (Matthew) Sherman-Oswego; granddaughter: Hayley Sherman; 7 siblings: Earl (Brenda) Sharkey of Red Creek, NY; Beth (Ross) Younglove of Fair Haven, NY; Barry (Dina) Sharkey of Oswego, Brad (Raeann) Sharkey of Oswego, Brenda Sharkey of FL, Greg (Christina) Sharkey of Oswego, Mark (Jenn) Sharkey of Red Creek, NY and several nieces and nephews.

Calling Hours and Funeral Services will be held privately. Burial will be private.

The Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th St., Oswego has care of the arrangements.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...