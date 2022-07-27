RED CREEK, NY – Frederick Joseph Collins Jr., 62, of Red Creek, New York, passed Saturday, July 16 at Clifton Springs Hospital after a short illness.

Fred was born in Messina, New York, to the late Frederick J. Collins Sr. and Margaret (Radell) Collins. He has been resident of Red Creek for eight years.

Mr. Collins loved to dance and ride snowmobiles. He collected knives and especially like when the knives were design in an unusual way. Fred was also an animal lover. His family described Fred as a truly kind man. He was the type of person that would give someone in need whatever he or she may have needed even though he only had very little himself.

Fred was pre-deceased by his first wife Mary Collins and his brother Christopher Collins. He is survived by his five stepchildren, two brothers: Jeffrey (Kelly) Collins of Sterling, NY; and Scott Collins of Fulton; his half-sister Michelle; three nephews, two nieces and several step-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held Monday, August 1 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc. 224 W. 2nd St., Fulton followed by a Funeral Service at 4:30 p.m. in the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., with Rev Sandra Rude officiating.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...