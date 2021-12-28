MINETTO, NY – Fredrick J. Chiarella, 74, of Minetto, New York, passed after a brief illness Monday, December 27 at Oswego Hospital, Oswego, New York.

He was born in Fulton, New York, to the late Ernest and Frances (Mangano) Chiarella. Mr. Chiarella was a resident of Minetto for most of his life. He was past employed as a Truck Driver with Northern, Volney, New York. Mr. Chiarella enjoyed his family and had a knack for storytelling and being a jokester.

He was predeceased by his brothers: Lawrence Mangano and Ernest Chiarella.

Mr. Chiarella is survived by his wife of 46 years Karen (Ostrander) Chiarella of Minetto, NY their daughter: Laurie Smith of NC; his sisters: Felicia (Anthony) Gentile of Oswego, NY; Elizabeth (Bill) Wiltsie of Oswego, NY; 5 grandchildren: Jessica Tetro, Amanda Tetro, Christopher Tetro, Nathan Smith and Hailey Smith and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no funeral service or calling hours at this time. Burial will be held privately. The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton is in care of the arrangements.

