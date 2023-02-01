FULTON – Gerald T. Hall Jr., 43; of Fulton passed unexpectedly Saturday, January 21, 2023. Gerald was born in Oswego, NY and has been a lifelong resident of Fulton, NY.

He loved to garden, listen to music, and bake. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh. He also loved and missed his mom terribly and was happy to have reconnected recently with his dad.

Gerald was pre-deceased by his mother Sandra Carvey. He is survived by his dad: Gerald T. Hall Sr., of Fulton, his beloved son Joseph Hall of Oswego, NY; and Cylis Rupert of Fulton. He is also survived by his estranged wife Leanne Hall of Oswego, NY; siblings: Damien (Liz Pittsley) Carvey of Fulton, Kasey (Dawn Meeker) Carvey of Fulton and Jamie Hall of NC; his ex-wife: Patricia Rupert of Fulton and nephews: Dominic Carvey and Aiden Carvey.

Funeral Services, Calling Hours and Burial will be held privately. The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, NY 13069 has care of the arrangements

