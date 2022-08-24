PHOENIX, NY – Harold S. Cole, 86, of Phoenix, New York, passed peacefully Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Cole was born in Penn Yann, New York, to the late Nathaniel Shuler and Theodora (Peck) Cole. He was past employed with Sealright Co., Fulton, New York, for over 30 years and retired from the City of Fulton Water Department where he worked as an operator.

Mr. Cole was a member of the First United Church, Fulton, and a past volunteer firefighter with the Lysander Volunteer Fire Department. He loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren. Mr. Cole preferred being active with the families’ many activities and being an active volunteer with his church over several years.

He was pre-deceased by his son Steven H. Cole in 2017 and his grandson Michael Cole.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years: Jean A. Cole of Phoenix, his children: Laura L. ( Tom Romeo) Cole of Eastwood, NY; Kathleen R. Cole Perkins of Fulton, NY; Patricia S. (Eric Mackin) Cole Landers of Baldwinsville, NY; Valerie M. (Patrick) Cochrane of Fulton, NY; Belinda M. Cole of Camillus, NY and Mary-Ellen Hampton of Baldwinsville, NY; his stepson: Edward R. (Mary Arduini) Ware of Fulton, NY; his sister: P. Sharon (Dave) Criss of Radisson, NY; 14 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Calling Hours will be held Monday 10 a.m. to noon at the First United Church, Fulton with Celebration of Life to follow at 12:15 p.m. with Rev. Leon Runner officiating. Burial will be held in Lysander Union Cemetery, Lysander, NY.

The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.

Donations may be made to the First United Church of Fulton/Memorial Fund, 33 S. 3rd St., Fulton, NY 13069.

