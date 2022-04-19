MINETTO, NY – James H.S. Melville, 76, formerly of Raynham, Massachusetts, and currently of Minetto, New York, passed unexpectedly at his home Friday, April 15, 2022.

James was born in Huntington, New York to the late Charles and Camilla Melville. He was a resident of Massachusetts for five decades prior to moving to Minetto in 2019.

James was a U.S. veteran having served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He was past employed as a defense contractor in electronic sales and later owned and operated T3S in Lakeville, Massachusetts. James was an active Ham Radio Operator call sign ND1N. He was a proficient pilot and enjoyed owning his own plane for the majority of his adult life. He also liked photography, but he gained the most joy out of his life from his grandchildren.

James is survived by his former wife, mother of his children and lifelong friend: Catherine Melville of Raynham, MA; their children: James H.S. “Stewart” (Maureen) Melville III of Liverpool, NY; and Sara (Brad) Schaefer of MI; his brother Hayward Melville of Bulgaria, five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted in Massachusetts during the summer of 2022 at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held privately.

The Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 W. 4th St., Oswego, NY has care of the arrangements.

Contributions may be made in honor of James to the Disabled American Veterans: 344 W. Genesee St., Syracuse, NY 13202.

