FULTON – James Secor Jr., 79, of Fulton, New York, died Saturday July 9, 2022 at his home with his family comforting him by his side.

Mr. Secor was born in Fulton, the son of the late James and Evelyn (Deacons) Secor. He was a candle maker at Cathedral Candle Co., Syracuse, New York, for over twenty years before his retirement.

Mr. Secor was a member of the Volney Seniors, and he enjoyed watching racing, especially at the Fulton Speedway, where he assisted in building the track.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years Linda Secor of Fulton, and children Tammy (Teresa) Billings of Fulton, Robert (Shelly) Elmer of SC, his daughter-in-law Carol Elmer, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Mr. Secor was predeceased by his son John Elmer.

Private burial will be in Mt. Adnah Cemetery.

Calling hours will be Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Secor home, 1615 County Rte 57, Fulton.

The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar Funeral Home Inc. 224 w. 2nd. St. S. Fulton.

