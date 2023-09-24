FULTON, NY – Jane M. Vescio, 73; formerly of Fulton and currently of Clay, NY passed after a short illness, surrounded by family Thursday, September 21 at University Hospital, Syracuse, NY. Mrs. Vescio was born in Des Plaines, IL, to the late Donald and Mildred (Landal) Rische.

Jane had been a longtime resident of Fulton, NY until moving to Clay, NY seven years ago. She received her master’s degree in education from SUNY Oswego and retired from the Fulton Consolidated School District after she taught for 18 years at Fairgrave Elementary.

Mrs. Vescio was a wonderful wife, mother and grandma and she cherished being able to take care of her family. Mrs. Vescio also enjoyed taking leisurely drives around Oneida Lake and partaking in an occasional wine tour.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years: Michael Vescio of Clay, NY; and their two daughters: Sarah J. Vescio of Syracuse, NY and Lisa Vescio of Fulton, NY and her grandson: Anthony Noce.

Calling Hours will be conducted 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton. A Funeral Service will follow at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Deacon Nick Alvaro officiating. Burial will be held privately.

Contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Center, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN, 38105.

