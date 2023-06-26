OSWEGO, NY – Janice Trumble, 79; formerly of Oswego, NY passed peacefully Monday, June 19 at Auburn Community Hospital, Auburn, NY. Mrs. Trumble was born in Hannibal, NY to the late Emmett and Etta Mae (Clark) Wood Sr.

She was a longtime resident of Oswego, NY and was a current resident of Auburn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Janice worked at Oswego Industries, Fulton from 1970 until retirement. She had been a past member of the Christian Alliance Church and The Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, Oswego, NY.

Mrs. Trumble was pre-deceased by her husband Elmer Trumble in 1970. She is survived by her six siblings, nieces, nephews and many friends and loving caregivers. There will be no calling hours. A Graveside Service with Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 30 at Fort Hill Cemetery, Auburn, NY with Rev. John Rohde officiating. The Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 West 2nd St. S., Oswego, NY.

