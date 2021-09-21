OSWEGO – Jeanette M. James, 57, of Oswego, New York, passed at Oswego Hospital due to complications with her respiratory system.

Jeanette was born in Oswego to the late James and Kathleen (VanPatten) Greeney. She remained a lifetime resident of Oswego. Jeanette had worked as a teacher’s assistant at SUNY College at Oswego Daycare Program. She enjoyed camping, fishing, boating and watching movies with her family and friends.

Jeanette was pre-deceased by her brother James “Hoss” Greeney.

She is survived by her husband of 22 years: Glenn James of Oswego, 4 children: Jammie (Dana Boyden) Greeney of Oswego, NY; Sara Bort of Oswego, NY; Mindy Bort of Oswego, NY; Austin Castiglia of Oswego, NY; her siblings: Julia Greeney of Hannibal, NY; John (Lynn) Greeney of AZ; 5 grandchildren: Dreyk, Dana, Camron, Zackary and Alexandria and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life and Burial will be held privately.

There will be no calling hours. The Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th St., Oswego has care of the arrangements.

