Jeffrey Fowler

HANNIBAL, NY – Jeffrey “Jeff” Fowler, 69; of Hannibal, NY passed peacefully Sunday, September 3, 2023, at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester after a 2-year battle against cancer. Mr. Fowler was born to the late Donald and Barbara (Axtell) Fowler.

He has been a resident of Hannibal, NY for most of his life. Jeff worked as an Automobile Technician. He worked with many local shops during his career and then he retired from Munski Auto Marine, Oswego, NY. He loved all things that had to do with cars. Jeff was an avid fan of Dirt Racing, and he loved helping work on race cars and attend dirt racing at Fulton, Weedsport and Brewerton Racetracks. He also enjoyed traveling the countryside with his wife and family.

Mr. Fowler was pre-deceased by his son: Jeffrey E. Fowler in 1999 and his sister Gwen Fowler. He is survived by his wife of 48 years Cynthia Fowler of Hannibal, NY; their son: Brandon (Heather) Fowler of Parish, NY; his 5 siblings: Mike Fowler of Fulton, NY; Ann Fowler of Oswego, NY; Jeanne (Gary) Wolfurt of Minetto, NY, Pam (Keith) Harlequin of the United Kingdom, and Gail (Dennis) Bilow of Locke, NY and his 2 grandchildren: Sheldon Fowler and Baleigh Fowler and several nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service with Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday at Fairdale Cemetery, Hannibal. The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.

