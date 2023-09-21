OSWEGO, NY – Jeremiah J. Johnson, 44; of Oswego passed away Thursday, September 7, 2023. Jeremiah was born in Oswego; NY and he remained a resident of Oswego County for most of his life.

Jeremiah was currently employed with Mooopers, Inc., which was an independent contractor for Amazon. He enjoyed dirt bikes and racing. He was considered to be a master finisher for hardwood floors having worked at many places.

Jeremiah was pre-deceased by his mother Darlene Johnson. He was survived by his children: MacKenzie Johnson of Syracuse, NY, Cole Johson and Raegan Johnson both of Watertown, NY; his father: Thomas Johnson of Fulton, NY; and his two siblings: Charles Jennings III and Minnie Jennings.

There will be no funeral services. Burial will be held privately. The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2ndSt. S., Fulton, has care of the arrangements.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...