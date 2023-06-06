FULTON – Joan Ezzo, 78; of Fulton, NY passed away Monday, June 5 at St. Luke Health Services, Oswego after a short illness. Mrs. Ezzo was born in Oswego, NY to the late Peter and Lena (Miller) Kudwa.

She has been a lifetime resident of Fulton, NY. Mrs. Ezzo co-owned and operated Broderick Ezzo Dance Studio, Fulton. She taught thousands of local children the joy of dance over five decades while in business.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years: John Ezzo of Fulton, their daughters: Lynn (Kurt Miner) Haste of Fulton, Christine (Jason Steele) Ezzo of Oswego, NY and her brother Robert Kudwa of SC. Mrs. Ezzo is also survived by 4 grandchildren: Alison Knight, Steven Haste, Sydney (Sebastien) Taloute and Samantha (Gregory Miner) Haste and her great granddaughter: Natalee Haste.

The Funeral Service and Burial will be conducted privately at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, NY 13069 has care of the arrangements.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...