SCRIBA, NY – John H. MacLean, 86, of Scriba, New York, died Tuesday September 6, 2022, at the Grand Rehabilitation & Nursing in Chittenango, New York.

Mr. MacLean was born in Oswego, New York, the son of the late James and Ella (Crozier) MacLean. He was employed with Nestle’s Fulton, New York, for 47 years as a millwright.

Mr. MacLean was a 47 year member of the United Food and Chocolate Workers International Union where he was treasurer, and then held the office of union president for many years. Mr. MacLean was instrumental in starting Nestle’s Credit Union which eventually merged with Empower Federal Credit Union. He was a Boy Scout leader with Troop # 888, Oswego, and he enjoyed bowling and golfing.

Mr. MacLean is survived by his wife Catherine (DeStevens) MacLean of Scriba, their children David (Melanie) MacLean of Scriba, Kimberly Westcott of Oswego, Todd MacLean of Scriba, his sister Betty (Kenneth) Adkins Jr., of Scriba, 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Funeral services and burial will be private. The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 W. 4th. St. Oswego.

