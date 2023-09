PHOENIX, NY – Joseph W. Poorman, 81, of Phoenix, New York, passed Tuesday at his home.

Mr. Poorman was a United States Veteran having served in the Navy from 1963 to 1967. He retired from New Process Gear, Syracuse after 34 ½ years of employ.

A Graveside Service at Jacksonville Cemetery, Lysander, NY will be held privately. The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.

