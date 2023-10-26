OSWEGO – Julie Louis, 70, of Oswego Town, died Tuesday, October 24, 2023, in St. Francis Commons after a long illness.

Julie was born in Oswego the daughter of the late Sherwin and Ellen (Egan) Clark. Julie was a past employee of the Oswego Hospital as a nurse’s aide.

She is survived by her loving children Jeremy (Wendy Tyree) Louis of Fl, Bobbi Jo (Melissa Burdick) Louis of Oswego, and her grandchildren Sam Mays, Maxwell Mays, and Gavin Louis. Julie is also survived by her siblings Jim (Shirley) Clark of Fl; Jean (John) Paternoster of Oswego; Jeff (Sue) Clark of Hannibal; Betty (Robert) Paternoster of Oswego; Theresa (Ronald) Durgan of Hannibal; Peter (Shelley Caprin) Clark of Oswego; and Paul (Lauri) Clark of Oswego.

She was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law Roger and Patti Clark.

Funeral services and burial will be private.

The arrangements are in care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th St. Oswego.

