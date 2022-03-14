FULTON – Kamrin J. Ledger, 21 of Fulton, New York, passed March 10, 2022 at his father’s home.

He was born in Oswego, New York, and Kamrin has been a lifetime resident of Fulton.

Kamrin was a 2019 graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School, Fulton. He was huge fan of Batman. Kamrin loved basketball and grew up spending lots of time at the Fulton CYO. He was a great older and younger brother.

Kamrin is survived by his parents: Tiffany (Andrew Jones) Eklund and Kenneth Ledger both of Fulton, NY; his Siblings: Samantha, Bree, Destiny, Lexi, Bella, Zachariah Xander, Dallas, KJ, Dominic, CJ and Mikey, Maternal Grandparents: Christine Keffer of Fulton; Paternal Grandparents: Diane and Charlie Ledger of Fulton; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and his nephew Jimmy-John.

A Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday at State Street Methodist Church, Fulton.

Burial will be conducted privately.

The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc. 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, NY has care of the arrangements.

