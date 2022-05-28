MINETTO, NY – Karen Chiarella, 72, of Minetto died peacefully at her home Friday morning with her family by her side after her courageous battle with cancer.

Karen was born in Fulton the daughter of the late Arthur and Dorothy (Morgan) Ostrander. She worked as a medical assistant with Gynecology Associates, Fulton, NY. She enjoyed knitting and sharing her finished products, that were made with love. Karen enjoyed going to bingo, and playing cards with family and friends. She enjoyed traveling and going to the casino.

She was predeceased by her husband Fredrick Chiarella December 27, 2021. She was predeceased by her siblings Marion Hyde, Arlene Ostrander, Margaret Jackson, Judith Kerr, Susan Scoggins, and Arthur Ostrander.

Karen is survived by her daughter Laurie Strough Smith of North Carolina, and her five grandchildren Jessica, Amanda, and Christopher Tetro, and Nathan and Hailey Smith along with several nieces and nephews.

Private burial for Karen and Fredrick Chiarella will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery Fulton.

The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar Funeral Home Inc. 224 W. 2nd. St. Fulton. Donations may be made in Karen’s honor to the Minetto Volunteer Firefighters.

