FULTON – November 19, 2023, Kevin “Kylie” M. Jenney, 53; of Fulton, NY passed away unexpectedly after enduring a short illness. He was born in McGraw, NY to the late Leroy and Jennie (Post) Putnam. Mr. Jenney has been a resident of Fulton, NY for the past 3 years. Kylie is survived by his husband of 7 (and companion of 13) years: Mitchell R. Jenney of Fulton, NY and their stepchildren: Ryan Hoag and Cameron Chilson and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Calling Hours will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be private. The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.

