FULTON – Kimberly Stagg, 45, of Fulton, New York, passed January 4, 2022.

There will be calling hours held Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton. Burial will be held privately.

In adherence with NYS mandates face masks will be required to enter.

