FULTON – Kris “Iceman” Wise, 58, a native of Fulton passed peacefully December 24, 2020 from multiple myeloma, with his family by his side comforting him.

Kris was the son of the late Betty (Clemons) Wise and George Wise. He is survived by his brothers, George Wise of Fulton, Zane Wise of Illinois, his sisters Shellie (Harry Groves) Wise of Gansevoort and Sally Wise of Pulaski. Kris is also survived by his nieces Eliza, Cortni and Corina, and great nieces and nephews Rayne, Aniyah, Mimi, Julian and Lincoln, aunts, uncles and cousins

Kris worked for Auxiliary Services at SUNY Oswego, and he enjoyed spending time with his SUNY family a great deal. He was a loving brother, uncle, son and friend. He was an avid golfer, and he loved mowing the grass. His closest friends and family knew him as “Wizard,” and he will be greatly missed forever.

A celebration of life in honor of Kris will be June 12 from 12-5 p.m. at Elderberry Homestead, 1697 County Route 41, Pulaski. We invite you to bring your golf clubs and golf balls as one of Kris’s past times was hitting balls into the field. We will honor his memory in the same manner. The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, Oswego.

