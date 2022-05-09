OSWEGO COUNTY – Laura M. Smith, 86, of Oswego, New York, and Fulton, New York, died Saturday April 30, 2022 at the Oswego Hospital.

Mrs. Smith was born in Hartford, Connecticut, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Mildred Martin. Mrs. Smith was a former employee of SUNY Oswego as an Assistant Dean of Students from 1983 until 1999. She was a member of the Twelve sisters of St. Francis, Alegheny, NY, Zonta Club, Oswego. She was a former communicant of St. Louis Church, and St. Paul’s Church, Oswego where she was a lector, cantor, and communion minister.

Mrs. Smith was predeceased her husband T. Edward Smith, and her sisters Margaret O’Brien and Kathryn Martin.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews. Funeral services and burial will be private.

The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th. St. Oswego.

