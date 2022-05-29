HANNIBAL, NY – Loretta Ukleya, 70, of Hannibal passed away Thursday May 26, 2022 at her home.

Loretta was born in Oswego the daughter of the late Leonard and Louise (Stock) Malone. She retired after many years from the Oswego County Clerk’s Office. Loretta was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Hannibal. Above all things Loretta loved spending time with her family, and crocheting.

She is survived by her husband Joseph Ukleya of Hannibal and their children Tom Ukleya of Liverpool, and Amy (Dan) Pepper of Hannibal. She is also survived by her grandchildren Kurt Pepper, Owen Ukleya, Logan Ukleya, Makenzie Pepper, and great granddaughter Adelynn. In addition, Loretta is survived by her siblings Robert (Sonya) Malone of Hannibal, Richard (Candice) Malone of Hannibal, Noreen (Ty Hunt) Kaltenborn of Florida, and Virginia (Terry) Wilbur of Hannibal.

Loretta was predeceased by her daughter Marcia Ukleya, her brother Dennis Malone, and nephew Dennis Malone.

Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday at 10:00 AM in Our Lady of the Rosary, Hannibal, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Calling hours will be Tuesday from 4:00 to 6:00 at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 W. 4th. St. Oswego.

